Heavy rainfall in southern peninsula until Tuesday

Pedestrians use umbrellas to shelter from heavy rain in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) today issued a severe weather warning with heavy rainfall in Rompin, Pahang, and Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai and Kota Tinggi in Johor until Tuesday (December 17).

METMalaysia in a statement also said that heavy rains are expected in Melaka and several other areas in Pahang, Johor, Negri Sembilan during the same period.

The areas forecast in Pahang are Maran, Kuantan, Bera and Pekan; while in Johor, the areas are Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, Pontian and Johor Bahru.

Meanwhile, in Negri Sembilan, the forecast areas are Kuala Pilah, Rembau, Jempol and Tampin. — Bernama