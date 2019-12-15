Hannah Yeoh: Putrajaya will need two years to set up Children Dept

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh speaks during a news conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 28, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 15 — The setting up of the proposed Children Department is expected to take a minimum of two years, said Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Hannah Yeoh.

She said the time frame was given by the Public Service Department (JPA) after the ministry submitted its study on the matter to the department.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of 2019 Selangor Disabled Conference here yesterday, Yeoh said based on the feedback from JPA, the establishment of the department would involve several issues, including law.

“There is an urgent need for the establishment of the department (due to the high number of deaths involving children in the country), that is why the issue is being prioritised by the Pakatan Harapan after it took over the government,” she added.

Children's issues in the country are currently under the Welfare Department’s jurisdiction, which also responsible for the welfare of the disabled and senior citizens. — Bernama