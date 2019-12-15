Education Ministry ready to face floods, says Maszlee

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said the Education Ministry is prepared to face possible floods ahead of the new school term. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KLUANG, Dec 15 — The Education Ministry is prepared to face possible floods ahead of the new school term, said its Minister Maszlee Malik.

He said the ministry would ensure that students could begin their schooling session according to schedule.

“Each district education office has its own standard operating procedures in facing floods. They (district education offices) are ready to deal with any situation if the floods occur,” he told reporters at the Back-to-school programme and the launch of Helogang public phone at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Simpang Renggam here today.

He was asked to comment on the ministry’s preparation to face the flood season which is expected to last until January next year.

At the event which was organised by the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN), 600 students in Simpang Renggam received school supplies for next year’s school session involving an allocation of RM97,000.

PTPTN has allocated a total of RM634,400 to undertake its Back-to-school programme nationwide. — Bernama