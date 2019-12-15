Celcom explores the future of 5G technology in Langkawi

A woman uses a smartphone as she walks pass a 5G logo during the launch of the 5G Showcase in Putrajaya April 18, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Celcom Axiata Bhd has collaborated with the Langkawi Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and Langkawi Municipal Council (MPLBP) to deploy the latest 5G Safety & Security Smart City use-case.

In a statement, the telecommunications company said 5G technology offers a breakthrough in security and monitoring effectiveness with multiple 360-degree ultra-high definition (UHD) 4K panoramic live video surveillance cameras installed at the famous and picturesque Pantai Cenang in Langkawi.

Currently, Celcom’s 5G Safety and Security Smart City solutions are deployed at four locations along Jalan Pantai Cenang and two locations at Dataran Cenang in Langkawi.

Celcom’s 5G Safety & Security Smart City solution comes with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and video analytics capabilities that leverage on 5G capabilities of low latency and high data speeds, allowing real-time monitoring and high definition picture quality.

Furthermore, it would expand the 5G use-cases to also cover Digital Defence for Beach Boundaries, Crowd Control Monitoring, Digital Control of Inbound and Outbound Cargo, Fleet Management System, Geo- Fencing & Smart Perimeters and 5G Fixed Wireless Access.

Celcom chief executive officer Idham Nawawi said the telecommunications company is excited to collaborate with the Langkawi PDRM and local authorities such as MPLPB in spearheading the development and adoption of 5G for Malaysia.

“Celcom’s collaboration with PDRM and MPLPB in Langkawi will allow us to create safer and more secure cities through the adoption of 5G technology.

“Our 5G Safety & Security Smart City solution enables an enhanced security monitoring system for enforcement units as well as transforms the island of Langkawi into a more secure destination,” he added. — Bernama