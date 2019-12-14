Raja Permaisuri Agong visits British Museum

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah being briefed by the British Museum’s deputy director Jonathan Williams during her visit December 14, 2019. — Bernama pic

LONDON, Dec 14 — Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today visited British Museum, the first national public museum in the world.

Her Majesty toured for about two hours looking at, among others, the “Inspired by the East: How the Islamic World Influenced Western Art” exhibition which is co-organised with the Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia

Objects from Europe, North America, the Middle East and North Africa including ceramics, photography, jewellery and clothing as well as paintings are among those displayed at the exhibition that runs from October 10 to January 26 next year.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tunku Azizah are currently in the United Kingdom on a special visit until December 16.

This special visit to the UK is Al-Sultan Abdullah’s fourth after the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Japan in June, July and October, respectively, since being sworn in as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong in January. — Bernama