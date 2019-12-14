All flood victims at Dewan Selagon PPS in Sabah return home

Flood victims seeking shelter at Dewan Selagon in Membakut November 9, 2019. The Sabah Malaysia Civil Defence Force, in a statement, said all flood victims were allowed to go home at 2.30pm and the PPS was closed December 14, 2019. — Picture via Twitter/BernamaTV

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 14 — All flood victims from several villages in Beaufort and Membakut who were housed at the Temporary Relief Centre (PPS) at Dewan Selagon were allowed to return home this afternoon after the floods fully receded.

The Sabah Malaysia Civil Defence Force, in a statement, informed that all the victims were allowed to go home at 2.30pm and the PPS was closed.

“To all agencies including the Fire and Rescue Department, the Department of Social Welfare and the Royal Malaysia Police who have worked hard to assist in the management of the flood victims, thank you for the cooperation,” it said.

A total of 448 flood victims from 160 families had been evacuated to the PPS Tuesday when heavy rains caused floods in their villages. — Bernama