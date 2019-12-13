Man shot in bid to escape police in KL

A local man was shot when he tried to escape from police at the Batu Cantonment Camp parking lot in Jalan Ipoh, Jinjang here last Thursday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — A local man was shot when he tried to escape from police at the Batu Cantonment Camp parking lot in Jalan Ipoh, Jinjang here last Thursday.

Sentul district police chief ACP S Shanmugamoorthy Chinnah said in the 6.30pm incident, personnel from the district headquarters (IPD) had approached the suspect in his 30s, following a tip off.

“The suspect who was in a Mazda CX-5 car backed up and tried to flee after our men identified themselves.

“Police then fired a shot at the tyres but the suspect sped off until he came to a dead end,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

The suspect then drove the vehicle in a reverse direction and came straight at two policemen who were on their patrol motorcycles.

“As he sped off the suspect hit another vehicle. When he ignored our warnings to stop, a shot was fired at the front passenger’s side mirror.

“The shot hit the suspect’s right arm and he finally stopped the car,” he said adding that checks revealed that the car was reported stolen last year in Putra Heights.

Investigations also revealed that the suspect has 11 previous records and is wanted by police for two counts.

Shanmugamoorthy added that the suspect was sent to hospital for treatment and police have applied for a remand order for investigations into attempted murder and obstructing public servants from discharging their duties. — Bernama