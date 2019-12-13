Johor exco dismisses rumours of movement to topple Johor MB

Johor public works, infrastructure and transportation committee chairman Mohd Solihan Badri dismissed any problems in the PH state government on the alleged rumour of dissatisfaction with Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal’s leadership. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Dec 13 — A senior Johor executive council chairman has today brushed off allegations that there is an internal movement to overthrow Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal as the state‘s mentri besar from within the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

Johor public works, infrastructure and transportation committee chairman Mohd Solihan Badri dismissed any problems in the PH state government on the alleged rumour of dissatisfaction with Dr Sahruddin’s leadership.

He said there is also no objections towards Dr Sahruddin within Bersatu as well as the PH administration and there are no attempts to topple him.

“We in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) are also solid in our support toward the mentri besar.

“There is no single Bersatu division chief who is strategising to sideline him,” he said, adding that Johor Bersatu chief Mazlan Bujang also extends his fullest cooperation.

Solihan said this in a video recording in the Suara Bersatu Johor Facebook page today.

His comments came after Johor Umno Youth chief Mohd Hairi Mad Shah alleged in a statement yesterday that there was attempt within Bersatu to replace the mentri besar.

Solihan further added that during the recent state assembly session, PH elected representatives had given their undivided support and provided feedback for the state budget, which was Dr Sahruddin’s first as the mentri besar.

On the Johor Bersatu, Solihan also dismissed that there was a movement within the state party to oust Dr Sahruddin.

He said support for Dr Sahruddin, who is from Bersatu, is solid.

“Even Johor Bersatu chief Mazlan Bujang had extended his full cooperation,” said Solihan, who is also Johor Bersatu secretary.

The Tenang assemblyman also advised the Opposition to stop its propaganda and smear campaign aimed at eroding public confidence in the state government.

Dr Sahruddin, who is also Bukit Kepong assemblyman, was sworn in as the 17th Mentri Besar of Johor in April and replaced Datuk Osman Sapian who resigned from the post after serving an 11-month tenure.

Meanwhile, Osman when contacted also dismissed the allegations, claiming that it was a strategy to cause distrust among PH leaders.

“I have not heard of such a movement and I see it as an Opposition strategy to create chaos and disharmony among party members.

“Even when I was about to leave the (Johor mentri besar) post, there were all kinds of rumours suggesting that I resigned due to pressure from the party despite being my personal decision,” said the Kempas assemblyman and also Ayer Hitam Bersatu division chief.