Full closure on Sungai Besi Highway KM11.0-KM11.3 extended to Jan 12

File picture of the Federal Highway in Kuala Lumpur December 18, 2013. The intermittent full closure will continue at Sungai Besi Highway from KM11.0 to KM11.3 (Sungai Besi-bound) from December 16-January 12, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — The intermittent full closure will continue at Sungai Besi Highway from KM11.0 to KM11.3 (Sungai Besi-bound) from December 16-January 12, 2020.

MMC-GAMUDA in a statement said the 300-metre-long closure was from 11pm to 5am to facilitate installation of segmental box girder (SBG) and any other related work.

Motorists wanting to go to Sungai Besi will be diverted to Sungai Besi Highway (Kuchai Lama-bound) to use the provided contraflow (throughout the closure).

Meanwhile, motorists heading to Central Residence have to turn left after the end of contraflow. For motorists heading to Kuchai Lama, two lanes will be made available.

Motorists are advised to follow traffic signage and flagmen during the road closure. — Bernama