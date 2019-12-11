Selangor Sultan warns public not to be misled by communist ‘struggle’

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah warned the public not to be misled by the Malayan Communist Party's ideologies. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KLANG, Dec 11 — Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today decreed that the people in the state must not let themselves be confused between historical facts and myths about the struggle of the Malayan Communist Party (MCP) to the extent of worshipping its leader.

The Sultan said the MCP’s struggle was not based on the idea and concept of forming an independent country which practices parliamentary democracy with constitutional monarchy even though they were said to have fought colonialism in Malaya.

“The facts about MCP ideological struggle are historical facts that the people of today need to understand well so that they will not fall for the misleading and confusing facts.

“By understanding the historical facts, we will be able to appreciate the huge sacrifices made by members of our security forces, either in the Royal Malaysia Police or the Armed Forces, especially during the communist insurgency in the 1940s to 1970s.

“Many of them were killed in the fight to defend honour and sovereignty of the country from the communist. The people comprising Malay, Chinese, Indian and others, were also killed by the communist insurgents. They lived in fear. Many villages and police stations were destroyed, policemen and their families were tortured and killed by MCP members,” His Majesty said. — Bernama