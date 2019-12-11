Police to record Anwar’s statement in sexual harassment case

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officiates the Perak PKR Convention in Kuala Kangsar December 3, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Bukit Aman said today it will be recording the statements of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim next after a former PKR researcher accused the political leader of making sexual advances towards him.

“Statements from Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and several other witnesses will be taken after a suitable date is set,” federal criminal investigation director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said in a statement early this morning.

He did not disclose the identities or the number of other witnesses who will be called for their testimonies.

The police are investigating the case under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault or using criminal force to outrage the modesty of another person, which is punishable with jail up to 10 years, or a fine, or whipping, or any two such penalties.

Federal criminal investigation director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the police have seized Muhammed Yusoff Rawther’s statutory declaration on the matter. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Anwar has again been cast in a sexual allegation plot by a former male aide after two other attempts in the past which ended up in court and for which he was convicted but which was eventually reversed.

The 72-year-old PKR president has denied the claims of his latest accuser, 26-year-old Muhammed Yusoff Rawther who also signed a statutory declaration (SD) on the matter.

Huzir said the police have seized the SD and warned others against publishing or posting it online as they risk being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for sharing content regarded as “offensive and menacing” and punishable with a one-year jail term, or a fine up to RM50,000, or both.

Yusoff spent a lengthy nine hours with the police at the federal headquarters two days ago to record his statement. He returned to Bukit Aman yesterday.

The grandson of iconic consumer rights pioneer SM Mohamed Idris claimed Anwar had made advances towards him in October last year but only came out with the SD last month.

Anwar has said he was in Negri Sembilan campaigning for the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election the alleged incident is said to have taken place.