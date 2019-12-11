N. Sembilan DOE orders closure of illegal used oil processing plant

Negri Sembilan Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism committee chairman S. Veerapan with samples which will be sent for analysis during his visit to the illegal oil storage site in Kampung Bemban Hilir near Seremban December 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Dec 11 — The Negri Sembilan Department of Environment (DoE) has ordered the closure of a factory processing used marine gas oil in Kampung Bemban Hilir, near here, for operating illegally.

State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism committee chairman S. Veerapan said the closure directive was also aimed at detecting irresponsible parties dumping waste oil in Sungai Anak Air Garam recently.

While we were monitoring we saw about 1,000 tonnes of used oil stored here, we have also taken 15 samples from this location for analysis and will send it to the Chemistry Department.

“We believe the waste oil is coming from Singapore. We will also investigate whether the site is linked to the dumping of oil in Sungai Anak Air Garam a few days before,” he told reporters after visiting the illegal oil storage site here, today.

Veerapan said the matter would be investigated under Section 34B of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years and a maximum fine of RM500,000, upon conviction. — Bernama