Monday hearing for bail application by trio detained for LTTE links

DAP lawmakers P. Gunasekaran and G. Saminathan, along with S. Chandru, are ferried to the Melaka Sessions Court in Ayer Keroh October 29, 2019. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Dec 10 — The Sessions Court here today set Monday (Dec 16) to hear the applications for bail filed by two assemblymen and the chief executive officer of a corporation who were charged with supporting the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) terrorist group in November last year.

Judge Elesabet Paya Wan made the decision to allow the prosecution to file counter-affidavit tomorrow against the three notices submitted by the defence.

Earlier, counsels Damian Yeo Shen Li who is representing G. Saminathan, 34; P. Gunasekaran, 60, and S. Chandru, 38, said the applications by two accused were filed on Dec 4 while another was on Dec 9 and they had been handed over to court for the prosecution's action.

The three accused were not present during case management today.

Meanwhile, deputy public prosecutor Hayatul Wirdah Mohd Yunos said she had received three notices for bail and the court fixed hearing on Dec 16 simultaneously with the remention of the cases of the three accused for being involved in LTTE terrorist group.

On Nov 29, Kuala Lumpur High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali ruled that Saminathan be allowed to apply for bail as Section 13 of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) is unconstitutional.

On Nov 6, the Seremban Sessions Court allowed the application of the prosecution to cancel two charges of possessing items relating to LTTE on Gunsekaran.

On Nov 1, Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court Judge Rozina Ayob decided that there was merit in the defence's application under Section 13 (2) SOSMA to refer the issue of constitution on bail to the High Court.

The court also allowed the application of Saminathan and 11 men to refer the issue of constitution relating to bail to the High Court.

Apart from the three accused, the others were taxi driver V. Balamurugan, 37; despatch rider S. Teeran, 38; scrap metal businessman A. Kalaimughilan, 28; technician S. Arivainthan, 27; store keeper S.Thanagaraj, 26; security guard M. Pumugan, 29; Telok Panglima Garang secondary school teacher, Sundram Renggan @ Rengasamy, 52; DAP member V. Suresh Kumar, 43; and businessman B. Subramaniam, 57.

All of them were charged at separate Sessions Courts in several states on Oct 29 and 31 on charges relating LTTE terrorist group. — Bernama



