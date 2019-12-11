Johor Sultan calls more flood preparations

Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar visits some of the 500 flood victims who are temporary relocated at the Kolej Vokasional Kota Tinggi in Kota Tinggi December 11, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, Dec 11 — Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar directed all relevant agencies to prepare for floods as it was the monsoon season.

“I also want rescue teams and related agencies to be on standby in view of the current weather conditions,” he said.

Sultan Ibrahim said this in his official Facebook page after visiting around 500 flood victims temporarily housed at the Kolej Vokasional Kota Tinggi in Kota Tinggi today.

Earlier, he drove himself to Kota Tinggi after learning of the floods in the district and met with the victims around 1.50pm.

Sultan Ibrahim also expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing preparations.

Kota Tinggi district officer Farizal Ismail assured him that preparations were in order and the situation will be monitored.

On Monday, Kota Tinggi was reportedly flooded following prolonged rain.

The affected areas were evacuated, with displaced households moved to temporary shelters.