Home minister says still waiting for full report from Pastor Koh, Amri’s task force

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks to reporters after flagging off the Floods Humanitarian Mission by the Anak Muda NGO in Putrajaya December 11, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Home Ministry is still waiting for a full report from a special task force established to investigate into the disappearance of social activist Amri Che Mat and pastor Raymond Koh Keng Joo.

Its minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the task force which was established last June was given six months to complete its investigation.

“They should have finished the probe (by now) and submit the report to me for further action,” he told a news conference after flagging-off the East Coast Post-Disaster Humanitarian Mission convoy here today.

On June 26, Muhyiddin announced the setting up of the special task force, headed by former High Court judge Datuk Abd Rahim Uda, to probe on the enforced disappearance of the two individuals.

The team is to focus its investigation on the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam)’s allegation that the disappearance of Amri and Koh on Nov 24, 2016, and Feb 13, 2017, respectively, was due to the involvement of the Royal Malaysian Police’s Special Branch.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin wanted firm actions to be taken in dealing with criminal activities involving Chinese citizens who are believed to be moving from one state to another to commit cybercrimes.

“If there are shreds of evidence this, firm actions must be taken (to curb it) immediately, “ he said.

It was reported that 40 Chinese citizens were arrested by the Perak Immigration Department during a raid on a bungalow in Taman Gopeng, Ipoh yesterday, of whom two were believed to have escaped from an operation conducted by the Immigration Department in Cyberjaya last month.

During the raid on a six-storey building in Cyberjaya on Nov 20, the Immigration Department detained 680 Chinese citizens on a suspicion to be involved in online scam activities, but it was believed that more than 100 others had escaped.

On the mission, Muhyiddin said a group of 38 volunteers from Angkatan Baharu led by Muzamil Ismail and 30 members of Malaysia Civil Defence Force would extend their assistance to flood victims in Pasir Mas and Tumpat in Kelantan and Besut in Terengganu. — Bernama