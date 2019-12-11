Flood in Kota Tinggi improves

Families seek shelter at a flood relief centre in the Kota Tinggi Vocational College in Kota Tinggi December 10, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Dec 11 — The flood situation in Kota Tinggi has improved with only 70 evacuees from 21 families still remained at two temporary relief centres (PPM) as at 8pm tonight.

State Local Government, Urban Well-being and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said this followed the closure of three PPS involving 647 evacuees at 3pm today.

The PPS involved were Kota Tinggi Vocational College, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina New Kota and Batu 4 Seri Teratai Hall, he said in a statement here.

He said all of the evacuees at these shelters had returned to their respective homes.

Meanwhile, he said of the remaining evacuees, 46 individuals from 13 families were taking shelter at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Teluk Ramunia while another 24 flood victims from eight families were at SK Mawai.

He said they were residents of Kampung Baharu, Kampung Changi, Kampung Jumis Bukit Raja, kampung Mawai Baru, Kampung Mawai Lama and Kampung Mohd Jambu. — Bernama