Felda NGO: Settlers working on proposal to help deter govt from selling FGV

The Felda Global Ventures logo is pictured at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur October 9, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — A proposal paper on an alternative plan to save FGV Holdings Berhad (FGV) from falling into the hands of a third party is now being prepared by various professionals especially the settlers, said Majlis Permuafakatan NGO Felda (MPNF) chairman Datuk Mazlan Aliman.

He said those involved were former FGV senior officers who would provide a plan apart from selling the shares of FGV following its poor financial performance and the mountains of debts incurred by the company.

He said when the proposed paper is ready soon, it would be presented to the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“We are appealing to the government to consider the proposed paper which would be submitted soon. If the government can consider the proposal of a third party purportedly by Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary, why not consider a proposal by the settlers of Felda,” he said when met by reporters at the presentation of Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) Flood Contributions at Agro Resort here today.

Commenting further, Mazlan who is also LPP chairman said the government needed to consider carefully before making a decision to sell the company to third parties as it is no guarantee that FGV will be managed well and return to profitability.

In fact, he said if the situation worsened under the new management, it would certainly have a devastating impact on the interests and community of Felda.

“As such, at the onset of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s victory, I have insisted that FGV be returned to Felda. Nonetheless, I was disappointed as more than a year has gone and despite the tabling of a Felda White Paper, we have not receive any feedback from the government on the matter as demanded.

“I see the move of (handing over to third party) as being unwise and as such we are formulating a plan to resolve the problem,” he said.

In another development, Mazlan said LPP was cooperating closely with the Agriculture Department to prepare a report and assess the areas affected by floods in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor.

According to him, when the report is processed, LPP will channel the assistance to the victims in the affected areas at the latest in three months.

“We have not obtained the full data for all affected areas as some areas such as Johor, Selangor and Sabah are still flooded.

“However, for assistance of school uniform, I have directed local LPPs to give priority to help farmers with back-to-school aid of RM150 each,” he said. — Bernama