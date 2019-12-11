Decision on 1MDB-linked forfeiture suit against Pahang Umno on Jan 9

The Umno logo is seen in Kuala Lumpur June 17, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The High Court today set Jan 9 next year for decision on prosecution’s application to forfeit RM2,479,300.18 seized from the Pahang Umno Liaison Committee.

The money was seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) after it was allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin set the date after hearing submissions from deputy public prosecutor Farah Yasmin Salleh and counsel Mohd Shukri Ahmad Mansor representing Pahang Umno Liaison Committee.

Farah Yasmin said it was the duty and responsibility of the respondent to return the property through two options.

“The two options are to either voluntarily return the property or through today’s application by allowing the court to forfeit the money to the government,” she said at the hearing of the application. — Bernama