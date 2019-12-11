Anwar’s aide accuses ex-PKR member of being mastermind behind sexual misconduct allegation

Badrul (pic) denied that he was involved with a former researcher to tarnish Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s name. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Political secretary for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak today accused Badrul Hisham Shaharin of allegedly masterminding the sexual misconduct claim by Mohammed Yusoff Rawther.

Badrul, or better known as CheguBard was a former PKR member. Muhammad Yusoff was an assistant at Yayasan Aman, a foundation in which Anwar is chairman.

“Chegubard’s lifetime membership was terminated three years ago after he was found to be tarnishing the party image and also causing divisions among members. He had alleged that there were some wrongdoings in Selangor Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s administration with regards to the purported rezoning of the Paya Indah Wetlands.

“And now, Chegubard seems to be working with Yusoff, an ex-researcher at Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s office who was sacked for indiscipline,” he said in a statement today.

In a press conference on December 5, Badrul — a former PKR Central Leadership Council leader and former Rembau division chief, denied that he was involved with a former researcher to tarnish Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s name.

In a press conference then, he acknowledged that he knows Muhammed Yusoff, and had previously met him at the PKR president’s office.

Badrul, however, explained that he had no connection whatsoever with the press conference held on Wednesday, where Muhammed Yusoff via a sworn declaration claimed that he had been sexually assaulted by Anwar.

On Saturday, the media reported that Muhammed Yusoff had lodged a report at the Sentul district police headquarters to enable police to conduct investigation over his allegations and to take legal action against Anwar.

Last Wednesday, Muhammed Yusoff made his statutory declaration public, alleging that he was sexually assaulted by Anwar on October 2.

The PKR president has strongly denied the allegations, saying he was busy campaigning for the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election at the time of the alleged incident.