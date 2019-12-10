Sim thanks MACC for correcting asset declaration mistake on website

Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim Chee Keong today thanked the MACC for fixing a mistake with regards to his asset declaration on the commission’s website. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim Chee Keong today thanked the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for fixing a mistake with regards to his asset declaration on the commission’s website.

Sim, who is also the Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, in a statement today said that the information shown on the website was incorrect due to a mistake by MACC.

“In the declaration of assets that I submitted last October, there were no changes to my income or assets nor my wife’s, compared to last year’s declaration.

“In spite of the error, which has now been corrected, I remain supportive of the policy of declaring assets and am confident that this will enable transparency and prevent abuse of power and culture of corruption among elected representatives,” he said.

A news portal today reported that Sim and his wife’s personal assets had doubled to RM658,000 on October 30 this year, from RM329,000 declared last year (October 9, 2018). — Bernama