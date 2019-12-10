Senator: Reassess M40 income classification

Datuk S. Ananthan said the M40 group household income classification must be re-assessed according to residential location. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The M40 group household income classification must be re-assessed according to residential locations, suggested Senator Datuk S. Ananthan at Dewan Negara today.

He said this is because residential locations have an impact on the cost of living.

“The government provides various incentives to manage the cost of living only for the B40 group, without considering the M40 group.

“I believe families in the M40 group must also be given special attention because this group has always been left out whenever the government announced any incentives for the people,” he said when debating the Supply Bill 2020.

The bill was tabled for second reading by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng yesterday.

Dewan Negara will sit again tomorrow. — Bernama