Sabah floods: Number of victims in Beaufort, Membakut rise to 206

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 10 — The number of flood victims from villages in Beaufort and Membakut placed at temporary evacuation centre (PPS) in Dewan Selagon rose to 206 victims from 77 families at 4pm, compared to 70 victims from 27 families recorded this morning, said Sabah Civil Defence Force in a statement.

Dewan Selagon PPS was opened at 2.50am today due to continuous rain since last night, causing floods which affected 20 villages at the two districts.

Several roads linking the villages were also affected and are currently closed to all vehicles.

As of 3pm, Sungai Padas water level was at 8.75 metres which is above danger level of 8.07 metres, while Sungai Membakut recorded a reading of 7.44 metres, which exceeded danger level of 6.80 metres. — Bernama