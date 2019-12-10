Police report lodged against man claiming Sarawak party president ‘wanted’

PSB Youth information chief Frankie Junau (right) with Youth leader Johnical Rayong (2nd left) and PSB member Abang Mohammed Tosen (left) after lodging the police report, November 27, 2019. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Dec 10 — Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Youth information chief Frankie anak Junau has lodged a police report today against a Facebook account holder for depicting his party president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh as a wanted person.

“We want the police to clear Wong’s name and at the same time, to protect him from any harm that may arise out of that Facebook’s post,” Frankie told reporters after lodging the report at the Padungan police station here.

He said Wong, who is also a former state second finance minister, is a public figure and influential person.

“PSB members have expressed regret with the post and we want the police to trace the individual person, who uses the name Ibeng Kor, and take action against him,” Frankie said.

“We take a serious view with the Facebook’s post that says Wong is a wanted person, which by its meaning, he is a criminal, wanted over his criminal acts,” he said.

“No person can label another person as a criminal until there is proof that such person has broken Malaysian laws,” he said, adding that the rights of every Malaysian citizen is protected by the laws.

Frankie was accompanied by PSB deputy information chief Sze Khuan San, deputy welfare secretary Alvester Bigol Sulang and Youth committee members Leo Yong Jin and Chong Joon Kiong and Tarat branch deputy chairman Richard Kian Hua Mudeh in lodging the report