PKR Youth lodges reports over alleged plan to create ruckus at congress

Chaos erupted outside the MITC during the 2019 PKR Youth and Woman Congress in Melaka December 6, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, Dec 10 — PKR Youth today lodged two police reports in connection to screenshots of Whatsapp group chats allegedly planning of a ruckus at the 2019 PKR Youth Congress at the Melaka International Trade Center (MITC) on December 6.

The wing’s secretary Ahmad Syukri Che Ab Razab said the reports were lodged by Youth representatives from Melaka and Terengganu at Batu Berendam police station here to urge the authorities to find the mastermind behind the plan, and whether it had anything to do with the incident.

“The screenshots clearly showed based on the messages in them that something was being planned, we will also take it to the PKR Disciplinary Board to investigate because this kind of irresponsible attitude has also tarnished the party’s image.

“We will submit a report and await the police investigation, hopefully all the root causes of this clash can be determined in the near future,” he said during a press conference after recording his statement at the Melaka police headquarters here for almost two hours, today.

Ahmad Syukri, who is also the director of the 2019 PKR Youth National Congress, said his committee had made careful preparations, including security to facilitate the programme, but did not expect such violent incidents to occur.

“We had a security squad assigned on that day and delegates present were required to have an official pass, however, there were irresponsible parties who did not comply with the rules and this should not have happened,” he said.

On December 6, PKR’s Youth Congress was marred by a ruckus that occurred after a group of Youth members were not allowed to enter the conference hall because it was full, while a second fight occurred when the delegates were heading out for lunch and Friday prayers. — Bernama