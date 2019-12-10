Floods hit three districts in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 10 — The floods in Sabah has affected three districts, namely Sipitang, Beaufort and Membakut, involving 22 villages with 76 people having been evacuated as at noon today.

According to the Sabah Malaysian Civil Defence Force, said the evacuees, comprising a family of six people, was being accommodated at Dewan Serbaguna Sipitang, while the remaining 70 people, involving 27 families, at the relief centre at Dewan Selagon in Beaufort.

In Beaufort, the number of evacuees increased by 48 people (20 families) at noon, from 22 evacuees (seven families) earlier, it said in a statement.

In Membakut, the flood has spread to three more villages, following heavy rain which caused water in the rivers in the district to rise above the danger level.

This brings to a total of 16 villages affected by the floods in Membakut and they included Kampung Lumantak, Kampung Baitam, Kampung Sinoko, Kampung Bambangan, Kampung Baitam Laut, Kampung Baitam Baru, Kampung Baitam Ulu, Kampung Jambatan Baru, Kampung Baru, Kampung Kayai, Kampung Poring, Kampung Pusak, Kampung Takapan, Kampung Mendangin and Kampung Lampijas.

Sekolah Kebangsaan Pekan Membakut, Kampung Sinoko Health Clinic and Pekan Lama Membaku are also reported to be affected by the floods.

In Beaufort, the flood affected areas are Kampung Bakalau, Kampung Bakalau Simpang Empat, Kampung Binunuk and Kampung Balibata, while in Sipitang, they are Kampung Sungai Tiga and Kampung Mesapol Lama.

Several roads linking the villages are under flood water and closed to all vehicles. — Bernama