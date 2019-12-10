Civil servants, pensioners to get RM1b worth of special aid on Dec 18

Malaysian Armed Forces personnel march during a National Day rehearsal in Putrajaya August 29, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Putrajaya will disburse RM1 billion worth of special aid to all federal civil servants below grade 56 later this month, the Finance Ministry announced today.

Armed forces veterans without pensions are also entitled.

The ministry said incumbent civil servants will each receive RM500 while retirees within the same grade military veterans will each receive half the sum as announced under Budget 2020.

“The Special Financial Aid for this year will be disbursed on December 18, 2019 and will benefit 1.5 million federal civil servants, including permanent and contracted officers,” Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said in a statement.

The year-end payment is meant to assist public sector workers who are parents prepare for the upcoming school term among others, the Bagan MP added.

Up to a million retired civil servants and armed forces veterans will receive RM250 as special financial aid payment.

“The payment is made in recognition to their contribution,” Lim said.