50 longhouse residents in Sarawak evacuated after landslide

KUCHING, Dec 10 — Fifty residents of the TR. Agal longhouse in Sri Aman have been evacuated to the temporary relief centre at SMK Melugu following the landslide in the area last night.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee secretariat Maj. Ismail Mahedin said the landslide near the hill behind the longhouse occurred following heavy rain that had continued to persist since yesterday.

“All the residents from 11 families have been instructed to evacuate temporarily to the relief centre for their safety.

“We have also instructed the Public Work Department to assess the soil structure in the area for further action,” he told Bernama here today. — Bernama