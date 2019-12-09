Yusoff Rawther: Police open investigation paper

Police have opened an investigation paper over Muhammed Yusoff Rawther’s allegations that he was sexually assaulted by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Police have opened an investigation paper over Muhammed Yusoff Rawther’s allegations that he was sexually assaulted by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department’s Prosecution and Legal Division principal assistant director SAC Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the case was being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for sexual assault.

“The investigation paper has been opened and we will see if there is a need to call Muhammed Yusoff again once the probe is being carried out,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Earlier today, Muhammed Yusoff spent almost nine hours to record his statement at Bukit Aman.

Muhammed Yussof, accompanied his lawyer, Datuk Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla, arrived at 12.45pm and was seen leaving Bukit Aman at about 9.20pm.

On Saturday, the media reported that Muhammed Yusoff had lodged a report at the Sentul district police headquarters to enable police to conduct investigation over his allegations and to take legal action against Anwar.

On Wednesday, Muhammed Yusoff made his statutory declaration public, alleging that he was sexually assaulted by Anwar on October 2, however, the PKR president strongly denied the allegations as he was busy campaigning for the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election at the time of alleged incident. — Bernama