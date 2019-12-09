RM164m monsoon aid allocation to be distributed to rubber smallholders, tappers

According to Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, aid of RM600 per person would be paid in two installments directly to the smallholders’ accounts in December 2019 and January 2020 by Risda. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — An allocation of RM164 million will be distributed to 274,639 rubber smallholders comprising 255,997 business owners and 18,642 rubber tappers through the 2019 Monsoon Season Aid programme.

According to Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, aid of RM600 per person would be paid in two installments directly to the smallholders’ accounts in December 2019 and January 2020 by the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda).

“As such smallholders and rubber tappers registered with Risda and working on not more than 2.5 hectares of rubber plantation are encouraged to submit their application and update their personal details before Dec 15, 2019 at Risda offices nationwide” he said in a statement today.

According to Mohamed Azmin the Monsoon Season Aid would continue in the 2020 Budget as RM200 million would be channeled to smallholders under Risda as well as the Sabah Rubber Industry Board (LIGS) to help them through the monsoon season.

“The allocation which had been increased from last year will certainly help the smallholders in meeting their daily expenses and reduce their financial burden following drop in productivity due to the monsoon,” he added. — Bernama