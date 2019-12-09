Perak Amanah supports any decision made on land ownership

Perak Amanah chairman Asmuni Awi speaks to Malay Mail during an interview in Ipoh March 6, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 9 — Any decision to be made by the Perak state government in granting 999-year ownership or permanent titles to new villages, will have to be in line with Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) stance, said Perak Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chairman Datuk Asmuni Awi.

He said whatever decision made by the state government has been reached by a consensus or mutual agreement.

“Perak Amanah and the Perak state government share the same views, whatever has been agreed by the state government, that will be our decision.

“However to date no decision has been made on the (999 years) land ownership. The provisions of the National Land Code 1965 to be adhered to, still applies,” he said after a Back-to-School programme at SMK Datuk Ahmad Said in Manjoi here today.

The Manjoi assemblyman who is also State Islamic and Religious Education, Rural and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman said this following a call by Gagasan Melayu Perak (GMP) urging Amanah state representatives to state their stance on the granting of the permanent ownership status.

Last Saturday, GMP deputy president Norali Nordin urged the Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu not to give in to demands to grant permanent ownership status to new villages which they claimed was contrary to the spirit of the Federal Constitution.

On October 3, Ahmad Faizal reportedly said the issue over granting of freehold status to new villages in Perak was still at discussion stage. — Bernama