Management of 1MDB-linked forfeiture case against Obyu Holdings Feb 3

A man walks past a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — The High Court here today set February 3 next year for case management of a government’s application to forfeit assets worth RM680 million allegedly linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) that were seized from premises belonging to Obyu Holdings Sdn Bhd.

The media was informed the date by deputy public prosecutor Faten Hadni Khairuddin, when met after the case management, which was held in chambers before High Court senior assistant registrar Farah Azura Mohd Saad.

She said at the last proceeding (November 1), judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah, who is the presiding judge in former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s 1MDB trial, had recused himself from hearing the application.

Following which, we have been made to understand that the case has been transferred to before High Court judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin,” she added.

She said at the next proceeding, she would also seek further instruction on applications by other third parties in the case, namely former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, and Global Royalty Trading SAL to inspect the exhibits.

Obyu Holdings is owned by Tan Sri Bustari Yusof, who is a younger brother of former Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and a close associate of Najib.

In the notice of motion filed against Obyu Holdings, the items included 11,991 units of jewellery, 401 watches and 16 watch accessories, 234 pairs of eyewear and 306 handbags, as well as cash in various denominations amounting to RM114,164,393.44. — Bernama