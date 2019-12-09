Mahfuz: 59,689 cabbies, e-hailing drivers have signed up with Socso since October

Various initiatives were undertaken by the government, to attract the public especially cabbies and e-hailing drivers to register under the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme. — Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — About 59,689 taxi and e-hailing drivers have registered under the Social Security Organisation (Socso) since October this year, said Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar.

He said various initiatives were undertaken by the government, to attract the public especially cabbies and e-hailing drivers to register under the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme.

“We are trying to introduce this scheme to illustrate the risks involved e-hailing or taxi drivers jobs, and the rewards provided by Socso to make them aware of the benefits under this scheme if something untoward happens.

“We are also partnering with a special radio station that covers e-hailing called ‘E-hailing FM’ that helps spread the benefits of this scheme, (for example) they cover a Grab driver who died in an accident where his next-of-kin receive benefits through this scheme,” he said.

He said this after launching the book Guidelines On The Diagnosis Of Occupational Diseases 2nd Edition 2019 together with Socso’s chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed here, today.

In the meantime, Mahfuz said the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme, which was currently mandatory only to all self-employed taxi, e-hailing and bus drivers, would also be extended to 18 other sectors such as farming, fishing, smallholding and the operation of businesses, as announced in the 2020 Budget.

“Not all of the 18 sectors will be initiated under the scheme at the same time, as there are certain sectors that need to be addressed first, and Socso is currently researching each sector to see which sectors are currently in need of the scheme,” he added. — Bernama