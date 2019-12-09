Dewan Negara observes moment’s silence for late senators

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — The Dewan Negara today observed a minute of silence and extended its condolences to family members of senator Datuk M. Sambanthan and senator Datuk Ong Chong Swen who died recently.

Sambanthan who was also Indian Progressive Front (IPF) president died of a heart attack on October 15. He was sworn in as a member of the Dewan Negara on September 25, 2017.

Ong, who was Wanita MCA national secretary-general and Selangor Wanita MCA chief, died on November 18. She was sworn in as a senator on February 19, 2018.

Dewan Negara president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran, on behalf of the upper House, expressed sadness over the passing of the two senators which he described as a great loss to the country.

“All their deeds and contributions will always be remembered. May the family members be granted patience and strength in facing this test,” he said. — Bernama