Chow: Four restoration projects in Penang Hill completed

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow during the project site visit at Penang Hill December 9, 2019. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 9 — Four repair and stabilisation projects undertaken in Penang Hill following a landslide on November 4, 2017 have been completed, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the projects included the refurbishment and enhancement of three communal septic tanks, landscaping and establishment of “Pelawan” plant nursery as well as slope stabilisation works along the Upper Tunnel Road and downslope area of Sri Thirumurugan Temple, Penang Hill Mosque and Bel-Retiro bungalow.

According to him, the overall cost for the four projects was about RM17.64 million.

“The Penang Hill Corporation (PHC) will continue their efforts to carry out restoration, rehabilitation and rebuilding works at other affected areas caused by the tropical storm in November 2017, to ensure Penang Hill as a safe place for all our guests to enjoy,” he said in a press conference after a project site visit at Penang Hill here today.

Meanwhile, PHC general manager Datuk Cheok Lay Leng, who also attended the press conference, said the restoration works would focus on critical infrastructures such as tourism sites and residential areas.

He said that due to the constraints of logistics, limited accessibility and construction challenges at hillslope areas, the restoration and rehabilitation works were required to be carried out in stages to ensure smooth and safe execution.

“We are expecting to carry out the restoration works of the upper tunnel waiting station by mid-2020, which costs about a few million ringgit,” he said.

He added that Penang Hill is expected to attract around 1.8 million visitors this year, compared to 1.72 million visitors last year. — Bernama