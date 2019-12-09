Chong: Sugar supply liberalisation will benefit consumers in the long run

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Deputy Minister Chong Chieng Jen said the liberalisation policy on sugar supply in Sarawak will not result in an immediate effect to the price of the commodity but will definitely benefit consumers in the long term. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUCHING, Dec 9 — The liberalisation policy on sugar supply in Sarawak will not result in an immediate effect to the price of the commodity but will definitely benefit consumers in the long term, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Deputy Minister Chong Chieng Jen said today.

He said the policy, however, broke up the monopolies held by certain companies which dictated the supply and price of sugar in the state in the past, thus lowering the costs of business and reducing inflation in the long run.

“The main difference between the present PH government and the past BN (Barisan Nasional) government is that the BN government creates monopolies, thereby increases the cost of business which ultimately leads to prices of goods increases,” he said in a statement.

The statement came following the revelation of 11 companies which had been given the permit to import sugar to the state recently through the liberalisation of supply policy.

“The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs will continue with its liberalisation of sugar policy and open to applications by any F&B (food and beverages) manufacturers in Sarawak, (whether) big or small, and we don’t need connection like it used to be during BN’s time,” he added. — Bernama