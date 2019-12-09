Celcom faces another network disruption, may last up to five days

The last major Celcom outage was in September 2019. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — If you’re using Celcom and Xpax, you may experience difficulty in making and receiving calls, as well as getting online. Its network is currently facing another disruption, which not only affects Celcom but other Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) such as Yoodo and Tune Talk.

Pelanggan Celcom Postpaid dan Prepaid mungkin mengalami gangguan pada servis data&panggilan dari 9-13 Disember 2019.



Pasukan teknikal kami berusaha keras untuk minimakan kesan aktiviti tersebut. — Celcom Axiata (@Celcom) December 9, 2019

According to Celcom, the network disruption is expected to last for five days between December 9 and 13, 2019 and it affects voice and mobile data services. Their technical team is currently working to minimise the disruption as much as possible.

Baik, terima kasih. Maaf di atas kesulitan yang dialami. Untuk makluman, ada aktiviti penyelenggaraan rangkaian di kawasan Klang Valley & Selangor, Johor dan Sabah. — Celcom Axiata (@Celcom) December 9, 2019

However, not all Celcom customers nationwide will be affected. In a tweet reply, the blue telco clarified that the “network maintenance” will only affect customers in the Klang Valley, Selangor, Johor and Sabah. Both Yoodo and Tune Talk has also announced the network interruption through their respective Twitter accounts.

Whoops! We are currently experiencing a disruption of services as Celcom's mobile network is temporarily down in some parts of Klang Valley & Selangor, Johor & Sabah. Please be patient as we work on resolving this issue. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. — Yoodo (@yoodoMY) December 9, 2019

Dear TuneTalkers, please take note that our network service provider Celcom will undergo a planned maintenance activity from 9 - 13 December 2019. pic.twitter.com/Uxb1BA481Z — Tune Talk (@TuneTalk) December 9, 2019

At the time of posting, we can still get connected on Celcom’s network but download speeds are incredibly slow. When we ran a Speedtest, we only got between 0.15Mbps to 0.5Mbps. The last major Celcom outage was in September 2019. — SoyaCincau