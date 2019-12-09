Malay Mail

Celcom faces another network disruption, may last up to five days

Monday, 09 Dec 2019 03:38 PM MYT

BY ALEXANDER WONG

The last major Celcom outage was in September 2019. — SoyaCincau pic
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — If you’re using Celcom and Xpax, you may experience difficulty in making and receiving calls, as well as getting online. Its network is currently facing another disruption, which not only affects Celcom but other Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) such as Yoodo and Tune Talk.

According to Celcom, the network disruption is expected to last for five days between December 9 and 13, 2019 and it affects voice and mobile data services. Their technical team is currently working to minimise the disruption as much as possible.

However, not all Celcom customers nationwide will be affected. In a tweet reply, the blue telco clarified that the “network maintenance” will only affect customers in the Klang Valley, Selangor, Johor and Sabah. Both Yoodo and Tune Talk has also announced the network interruption through their respective Twitter accounts.

At the time of posting, we can still get connected on Celcom’s network but download speeds are incredibly slow. When we ran a Speedtest, we only got between 0.15Mbps to 0.5Mbps. The last major Celcom outage was in September 2019. — SoyaCincau

