Anwar’s accuser now at Bukit Aman, letter of demand returned undelivered to lawyer

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Former PKR staffer Muhammed Yusoff Rawther who accused Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of making sexual advances against him is under police questioning at Bukit Aman this afternoon.

The 26-year-old grandson of consumer rights pioneer, the late SM Mohamed Idris, was accompanied by lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla when he arrived at the federal police headquarters about 1pm, Malaysiakini reported.

Yusoff went public with his accusation against Anwar last week, claiming in a statutory declaration (SD) that the incident happened at the PKR president’s Segambut house on October 2 last year.

Anwar has denied the sex allegation, pointing out that he was busy campaigning for the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election in Negri Sembilan at that time, which he subsequently won then.

The news portal also reported lawyer Ramkarpal Singh, who is acting for Anwar, disclosed that his legal term was unsuccessful in serving a letter of demand on Yusoff.

Ramkarpal, who is also Bukit Gelugor MP and the DAP legal bureau chief, said the letter was sent to Yusoff’s Penang address as listed in his SD, but returned undelivered.

“But the letter was returned to my office with the note that he doesn’t reside there.

“We will send the notice once we get his official address. If he has a lawyer, the other alternative is to pass it to his lawyer,” Ramkarpal was quoted saying.