Seven detained after police swoop on house party in Brickfields

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Seven people were detained during a raid on a wild party held at a condominium in Jalan Sungai Besi, Brickfields yesterday.

Brickfields District Police chief ACP Zairulnizam Mohd [email protected] said all the detainees aged between their 20s and 40s, comprised four men and three women including two foreign nationals.

He said in the 1.52pm raid which was conducted following a public tip-off, police also seized various types of drugs namely syabu weighing 10.3g, ketamine (4.1g) and ganja (2.2g).

“The results of the urine test also found that all those detained were positive for drugs,” he said in a statement here.

Zairulnizam said initial investigation revealed that three of them had jointly paid RM350 as rental fee for the condominium unit which was booked via a phone call.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 9A(1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama