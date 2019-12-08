MCMC undertakes simulation plan to face flood season

MCMC, in collaboration with the telecommunications industry, is implementing several simulation plans as preparation to face the flood season that currently affected a few states. — Reuters pic

CYBERJAYA, Dec 8 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), in collaboration with the telecommunications industry, is implementing several simulation plans as preparation to face the flood season that currently affected a few states.

In its statement today, MCMC said the simulation emphasized on the communications, and post and courier sectors to ensure a minimum impact on telecommunications assets and services, thus ensured connectivity during the flood.

“Proactive measures such as ensuring a sufficient number of mobile generators, upgrading communications infrastructure at relief centres and elevating flood-prone sites have been taken.

“As for the post and courier sector, it has identified alternative locations for delivery and assets, human resources deployment, backup power supply and emergency supplies,” it said.

It said among areas involved in the simulations were Bukit Tampin in Negeri Sembilan in collaboration with Telekom Malaysia; Bukit Jelutong, Selangor (Celcom); Felda Berabong, Pahang (Digi); Mak Mandin Jetty, Penang (Maxis); and MSU Shah Alam, Selangor (U Mobile).

MCMC said a large-scale simulation was also held in Kemaman, Terengganu in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), telecommunications industry, local agencies, and post and courier service providers.

Meanwhile, MCMC and telecommunications, post and courier players, for the first time, were working together on a mission of delivering humanitarian aid to flood victims on the East Coast.

According to the statement, the mission which was carried out in collaboration with Nadma, departed from Depoh Simpanan Pertahanan in Sungai Buloh on Friday (December 6) with 52 tonnes of supply for 5,000 flood victims.

“They have contributed power banks, drinking water, blankets, personal hygiene kits and other daily essentials. The mission arrived in Pasir Mas and Tumpat in Kelantan on Saturday (yesterday),” it said.

MCMC said among contributors were City-Link Express, GD Express Sdn Bhd, J&T Express, Line Clear Express and Logistics Sdn Bhd, Pos Malaysia, Skynet Malaysia, Digi and U Mobile.

Meanwhile, the commission advised the public to take precautionary measures as a preparation for any possibility during the flood season including avoiding the use of mobile devices for streaming or uploading and downloading activities to reduce network congestion.

“Restrict calls to important ones to prevent voice network congestion and only use mobile phones and power banks for important matters,” it said.

The MCMC also advised the public to conserve the power of the phone batteries by reducing the brightness of the screen and shutting down unused applications, keeping abreast with the latest information and following social media accounts of the government agencies and non-governmental organisations for the latest update.

The public is also advised not to panic or make speculation on social media and call 999 emergency line only in the face of life-threatening situations. — Bernama