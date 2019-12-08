Home minister: Cease all provocation that could jeopardise national harmony

Students take a part in a rehearsal for the National Day celebrations at Putrajaya Square August 28, 2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The Ministry of Home Affairs today urged all parties to stop making statements or doing anything that touches the sensitivities of Malaysians.

Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he views seriously the unhealthy developments that had transpired lately, which could be considered as provocations that could hurt the country.

“The acts of insulting the country’s symbols especially the Jalur Gemilang and the national anthem Negaraku were very irresponsible and did not symbolise the spirit of patriotism.

“At the same time, organising any activities to commemorate or revive the communist movement in the country should not happen and should be stopped,” he said in a statement.

He said the Royal Malaysian Police had begun investigating into the incidents and he had ordered the findings of the investigations to be made public in the near future.

“Strict action will be taken according to the existing law against any person found to have intentionally caused public unrest.

“The government through the Ministry of Home Affairs will not tolerate any actions that could undermine public order and national harmony,” he said. — Bernama