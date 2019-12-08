Anwar leaves door open for reconciliation with Azmin

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim addresses the 2019 PKR National Congress at MITC in Ayeh Keroh, Melaka December 8, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

AYER KEROH, Dec 8 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he has not yet decided if action will be taken against his deputy, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, and the latter’s faction for walking out on the party’s national congress.

Anwar said he personally remained open to a reconciliation of their two camps but stressed that he must also acknowledge those within PKR demanding stern action against the so-called “cartel”, including for the party to expel the group.

“This thing (sacking) is not brought up. It was only voiced by the delegates but no leaders have expressed their agreement.

“I have no problems discussing it (with them) but the problem is that loud voices from the party’s sentiment call for unity and not to tolerate those who strayed from discipline,” he told a press conference after giving his winding-up speech at the PKR National Congress today.

Azmin and his faction walked out of the congress in MITC yesterday after claiming Anwar’s people broke their agreement reached on Wednesday to limit speeches to policy issues and calls for unity.

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s empty seat (beside Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail) on the last day of the 2019 PKR National Congress in Melaka December 8, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

He also claimed it was agreed that neither side would attack the other and that both camps would be given equal opportunity to address the congress.

Claiming that these points were not honoured, Azmin said it was untenable to expect his camp to remain at the event.

Azmin’s group are holding an event here this evening that is seen as a display to rival the PKR national congress but which is billed as a dinner in appreciation of the “Shared Prosperity Vision”.

The speakers are all PKR leaders aligned to Azmin.

However, Anwar played down the dinner and said it was not to challenge the party’s national congress.

“He (Azmin) has denied it. I was invited to the dinner tonight, mainly for the shared prosperity programme, dinner.

“But I am not able to come because I have a programme at my house, a gathering at my house every Sunday night so I am not able to attend,” he said.