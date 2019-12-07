Tunku Azizah receives Craft Icon of the Year Award in India

File photo of Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah conducting a cooking demonstration for Musang King durian fritters in conjunction with the 2019 Royal Putrajaya Floria in the Botanical Garden in Putrajaya, Aug 31, 2019. — Bernama pic

NEW DELHI, Dec 7 — Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah received the 2019 Craft Icon of the Year Award by the World Craft Council at a ceremony here this evening.

The award acknowledges Tunku Azizah’s work in developing Malaysia’s heritage of traditional crafts and arts.

“Her Majesty’s submission fulfilled and met the jury’s criteria very well. The work demonstrated a very high level of personal commitment and engagement with humanity,” Prof Aftab Gharda, international jury member of the Third International Craft Award, told Bernama.

Referring to Tunku Azizah’s role in engaging prison inmates in craft work, he said her project allowed individuals who may have lost their direction in life to re-evaluate their position and rebuild their lives through developing new skills.

“The award to Her Majesty is hugely justified and represents a landmark in the initiative, which has started a legacy for future generations,” Gharda added.

The award was presented in conjunction with India Craft Week, where the dress Tunku Azizah wore for her husband’s coronation as the 16th King of Malaysia was displayed.

Its fabric was designed by Her Majesty herself using the insignia of the King’s home state Pahang and it was woven by Penor prison inmates.

Tunku Azizah earlier toured the craft exhibition and interacted with artists. — Bernama