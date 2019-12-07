Today’s PKR Congress marks two decades of reform movement

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (centre) arrives at the 2019 PKR National Congress in Melaka December 7, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, Dec 7 ― The 2019 PKR National Congress today convenes in the historic conference which marks its two decades of reform movement, at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) in Ayer Keroh here.

Focusing on the agenda of continuing the reform movement which is the core of the party’s struggle, the congress will also witness its founder Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to deliver his policy speech for the first time as the party’s president after he was elected without contesting in last year's party election.

Anwar is scheduled to deliver his speech in front of about 3,000 delegates at 9.20am shortly after the welcoming speech from party secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifudin Nasution Ismail.

During his speech Anwar will also open the congress that will be followed by a debate session.

A total of 16 delegates will take part in the debate session of the policy speech before the conference to be adjourned at 4.30pm.

Also expected to be the focus of the party's representatives and supporters, as well political observers, is a collaboration between two party leaders who seemed to have set aside their differences.

Yesterday, the second day of the annual congress, witnessed the PKR Wanita and Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) congresses were held simultaneously, but in different atmosphere as the AMK conference was marred by a series of scuffles.

The 14th PKR National Congress ends tomorrow. ― Bernama