Stop obsessing about becoming PM ‘every day, week and month’, Azmin tells Anwar

AYER KEROH, Dec 7 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should prioritise helping Pakatan Harapan rebuild the country instead of obsessing over becoming the next prime minister, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said today.

“You don’t have to talk about it (power transition) every day, every week and every month.

“When the people voted us in, they wanted us to reform and deliver and that should be the focus of the new government,” he told a press conference at Ames Hotel lobby today.

Azmin, who is the Economic Affairs Minister, said since PH had only come into power less than two years ago, the ruling coalition needs to work overtime to ensure the country’s stability.

“There is so much to do. We couldn’t even fulfil all the manifesto yet because that manifesto was planned for five years.

“We are committed to delivering it and we are here to ensure that we will deliver, but we have to work as a team. We should not undermine each other,” he said.

Prior to the 14th General Election last year, Pakatan Harapan had agreed that Anwar will replace Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad but did not set the time frame.