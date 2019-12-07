State tourism industry players told to be prepared for Visit Malaysia Year 2020

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad together with Tourism Minister Datuk Mohammadin Ketapi during the unveiling of the new Visit Malaysia 2020 logo at KLIA, Sepang July 22,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ARAU, Dec 7 — In conjunction with the 2020 Visit Malaysia Year campaign, state tourism industry players must diversify their products and not be dependent on existing attractions.

Tourism Malaysia deputy director-general (Planning) Zulkifly Md Said said all agencies involved should also play their roles in developing more attractive product to woo tourists to Perlis.

“For example Perlis is known for its Harum Manis mango, so industry operators can use the opportunity to offer related products and ensure that the mangoes do not go out of stock,” he said during 2019 Tourism Malaysia Surfcasting Tour fishing competition at Kuala Sungai Baru beach here today.

Aspalila Sadikin, 53, from Simpang Renggam, Johor, was declared winner after reeling in a 1.55 kilogramme sea catfish and took RM70,000 prize money.

The competition, the ninth in the series of tournament, received overwhelm response with more than 1,600 participants including some from southern Thailand and the final will be held in Putrajaya Lake on Dec 29. — Bernama