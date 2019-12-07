Police calls eight over fracases at PKR Youth congress

Police today distributed the photographs of eight individuals urging them to step forward to help in investigation over the fracases at the 2019 PKR Youth National Congress yesterday. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

MELAKA, Dec 7 — Police today distributed the photographs of eight individuals urging them to step forward to help in investigation over the fracases at the 2019 Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Youth (AMK) National Congress here yesterday.

Melaka police chief DCP Datuk Mat Kasim Karim said the individuals must go promptly to the Melaka Tengah district police headquarters in Bandar Hilir here to help in investigation under Section 148 of the Penal Code, namely, rioting using weapons.

“I hope all those involved in the riot yesterday will step forward to help in the police investigation. I also want to advice all participants in the conference to be more disciplined and professional,” he said through a statement here today.

Yesterday, the congress, which was attended by 1,000 delegates at the Melaka International Trade Centre was marred by a commotion which disturbed the progress of the wing’s congress, triggering a quarrel between supporters and injuring two individuals.

Mat Kasim said further investigations on two men who were detained to help in investigation over the case yesterday found that one of the suspects had a drug record and both were remanded two days for further investigation.

He said preliminary investigation of the case found that two groups in the AMK were involved in the incident, namely, those wearing blue shirts and another in black shirts.

“The first incident took place yesterday at 8.25 am and the next one at 12.30 pm,” he added. — Bernama