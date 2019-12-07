Met Dept issues bad weather warning for Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 ― The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a bad weather alert with very heavy rain in Sarawak until tomorrow.

MetMalaysia National Weather and Geophysics Operations Centre in a statement here today said the bad weather alert with heavy rain was expected to occur in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong and Sarikei.

It said heavy rain was also expected to occur in Dungun and Kemaman areas in Terengganu; Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang as well as several districts in Johor namely Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi an Johor Bharu until Tuesday. ― Bernama