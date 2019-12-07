Floods: Terengganu recovers, number of victims in Kelantan down

Vehicles navigate a flooded road at Kampung Gertak Jerubun in Pasir Akar, Terengganu November 29, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — The flood situation in two East Coast states, Terengganu and Kelantan has greatly improved when Temporary Relocation Centres (PPS) were closed, with floods subsiding in several areas by 5pm today.

Terengganu Disaster Management Committee Secretariat head Lt Col Che Adam A. Rahman said the last two PPSs in Kuala Nerus district in Terengganu were officially closed at 11 am thus ending the third phase of floods in Terengganu which began on November 29.

“However, we are still on standby, as two districts, Dungun and Kemaman are still on weather warning alert,” he said in a statement.

The first phase of floods took place in Kampung Cheting, Hulu Terengganu on November 13 and 14, followed by the second phase in Marang and Kemaman from November 22 to 24 and the third phase began on November 29.

In Kelantan, the number of flood victims has dropped to 1,737 people from 64 families as of 5pm compared with 4,768 victims (1,841 families) this morning.

The InfoBencanaJKM application showed that the number of victims was 172 people (76 families) in three Pasir Mas relief centres while in six Tumpat centres, the number of evacuees was 1,565 victims (558 families).

Meanwhile, ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my website showed the water level of Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas dropped to the warning level at 8.62 metres compared to 8.96 metres this morning (8 metres being the alert level).

Sungai Golok in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat was also at warning level at 2.33 metres against 2.46 metres (alert level at 2.15 metres) this morning.

In Sarawak, the flood situation until the 4pm showed an increase in the number of flood victims in Lundu to 55 victims, involving 14 families from Kampung Sebat Melayu Baru and Kampung Sebat Baru.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat (JPBN) head Major Ismail Mahedin said in a statement that all the victims were housed at relief centres in Sekolah Kebangsaan Sebat and Kampung Sebat Dayak Balak hall. — Bernama