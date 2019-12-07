Azmin’s parallel congress still happening but now renamed ‘appreciation dinner’

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (centre) with PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah (right) and Wanita PKR chief Haniza Mohamed Talha at the opening of the 2019 Woman and Youth National Congress in Melaka December 5, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

AYER KEROH, Dec 7 — PKR Deputy President Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction will hold an appreciation dinner tomorrow, after leaving the party’s National Congress this afternoon.

After the failed parallel congress which was supposed to start today, PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin confirmed that there will now be a “dinner” instead of an alternate “congress.”

“No, it’s not (a congress), it’s a dinner. I think it’s wrong to say that is a congress. It’s a makan malam Wawasan Kemakmuran Bersama (Shared Prosperity Vision) dinner,” she told reporters at the sidelines of PKR National Congress today.

Malay Mail understands that following a meeting last night between Azmin’s loyalists which included PKR vice-presidents Zuraida and Chua Tian Chang, as well as several Central Leadership Council (MPP), they decided to abandon the closing of the congress in Melaka tomorrow.

Calling themselves “Muafakat Keadilan”, the faction has warring with president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s faction since last year.

A source close to Azmin’s camp also disclosed that they will boycott the congress today since the delegates for Anwar’s policy speech chose to use the congress as a platform to attack Azmin.

“We feel cheated by them (Anwar’s faction) who did not hold their promise to reconcile,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

According to the itinerary of the upcoming dinner viewed made available to Malay Mail, the event will start at 6.30pm at Renaissance Hotel, Kuala Lumpur.

It will feature speeches by Azmin’s lieutenants, namely MPP member R Sivarasa, his political secretary Mohd Hilman Idham, PKR Women’s chief Haniza Talha, Ali Biju with Zuraida.

Azmin himself will deliver a speech at the end of the dinner event.