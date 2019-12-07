Azmin: Meeting with Anwar was to seek guidance to resolve fundamental party issues

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmi Ali greets party members during the 2019 PKR National Congress in Melaka December 7, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

AYER KEROH, Dec 7 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali today said the meeting between his team and party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently was to solve fundamental issues regarding the party leading to its 20th anniversary and National Congress this weekend.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of PKR Congress, Azmin, however, did not reveal the details of the meeting, maintaining that he and his team were just seeking guidance from the president.

“Well we were talking about justice, justice starts from home, it has to be implemented in the party before you can promote the principle of justice.

“The meeting that was initiated by me and my elected MPPs was to seek the president's guidance and to ensure that all decisions made must be in accordance with the party constitution and also to the procedures that we have adopted for the last 20 years,” he said.

On Wednesday, Azmin along with his team, among others PKR vice-presidents Tian Chua, Zuraida Kamaruddin, and Central Leadership Council (MPP) members Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari, Sivarasa Rasiah, Genie Lim, Datuk Kamaruddin Jaafar, and several other leaders were seen meeting Anwar at Parliament to discuss reconciliation after reports that his faction will hold a parallel congress in Kuala Lumpur.

After the one and a half-hour special political bureau meeting, PKR announced that Azmin will officiate both the Women’s and Youth Congress on Thursday night.

Asked about Anwar’s comment that there should be no more factions in the party, the Minister of Economic Affairs agreed and said that that was the reason he met Anwar in the first place.

“Well we shouldn’t allow that (factionism), that was the reason why I took the initiative to gather the elected MPPs to send letters to him and seek his guidance, we sit down and discussed,” he said.